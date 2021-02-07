Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $25.36 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 689,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management grew its position in Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.