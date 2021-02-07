Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $72.93 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,533 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $72,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,105,000 after purchasing an additional 81,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $93.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

