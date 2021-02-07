Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up about 1.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $228,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $126.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

