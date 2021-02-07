Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 106,227,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after buying an additional 9,776,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 3,306,624 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2,516.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 253,499 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

