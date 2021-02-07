Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. 128,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,849. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.3201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

