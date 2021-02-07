Bank of The West Buys 1,532 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $265.73 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $267.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

