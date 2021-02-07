Bank of The West Buys 2,133 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 29.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,449 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

