Bank of The West Grows Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 117.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.80. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

