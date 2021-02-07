Bank of The West Has $12.48 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.5% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

