Bank of The West Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

BAC stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.