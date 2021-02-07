Bank of The West Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 296.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NEE stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.