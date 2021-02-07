Bank of The West Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,654 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,294,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,232,000 after acquiring an additional 160,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,457,000 after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 458,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 114,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

