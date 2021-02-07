Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKIMF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Bankinter alerts:

OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $$5.80 during trading hours on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.