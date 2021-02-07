Barclays Increases Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $92.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

LSPD opened at $72.49 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.49.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $13,584,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $22,583,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 125,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

