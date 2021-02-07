Barclays Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.70 ($50.24) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.37 ($38.08).

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

