Barrington Research Boosts QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target to $27.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,727.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,668 shares of company stock worth $4,261,120. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

