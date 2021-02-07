Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 129,484 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $103.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

