Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,434,000 after acquiring an additional 592,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,780,000 after acquiring an additional 601,312 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

