Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 558 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

