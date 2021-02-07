BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will report sales of $20.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.92 million. BayCom reported sales of $22.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full year sales of $83.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $84.28 million, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $86.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Several analysts have commented on BCML shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BayCom by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

BCML traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 39,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $173.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. BayCom has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

