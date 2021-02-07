BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $28,927,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth about $42,326,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 36.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Diageo by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $162.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $166.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

