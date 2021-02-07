BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 240,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

