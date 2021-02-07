BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

EPD stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

