BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.7% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 179.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

