BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,710,000 after purchasing an additional 203,035 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $19,778,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

