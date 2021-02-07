BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 285,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 89.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

