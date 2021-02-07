BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Raises Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6816 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

BCE has increased its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

