BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.4-$24.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.82 billion.BCE also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.72.

NYSE BCE opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

