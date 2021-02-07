Beaxy (BXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $5,158.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 88.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.67 or 0.01114573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.37 or 0.06166022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016763 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

