Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) received a €170.00 ($200.00) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €164.25 ($193.24).

ETR BC8 opened at €172.00 ($202.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €176.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €170.15. Bechtle AG has a 52 week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52 week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 38.55.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

