Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of BBBY opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,727 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,659 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $16,095,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

