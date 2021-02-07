Beldex (BDX) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $80.68 million and approximately $776,840.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

