BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%.

BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,768. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $960.10 million, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

