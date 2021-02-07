Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 462,350 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

