Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.41 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,924,216. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.32 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

