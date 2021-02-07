Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

