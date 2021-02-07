Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

