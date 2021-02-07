Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $210,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM opened at $221.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

