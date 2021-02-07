Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $5.36 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 155,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,793.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,651.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.