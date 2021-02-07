Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group downgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.53 on Thursday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

