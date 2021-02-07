BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading Up 7.3%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares were up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 390,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 338,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $433.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.60.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 165,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

