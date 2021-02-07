BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.76 Per Share

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioNTech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will earn $6.76 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $117.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.79 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

