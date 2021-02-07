Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 2,064 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE opened at $114.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.