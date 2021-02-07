Birch Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 99.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

