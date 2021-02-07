Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day moving average is $139.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

