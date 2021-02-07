Birch Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Birch Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $2,202,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

