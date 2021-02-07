Bitcoin Incognito Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $95,366.35 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.