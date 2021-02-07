Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits Market Cap of $3,479.47

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,479.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,021.67 or 1.00083500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

