BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 34.2% Higher Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $768,742.87 and $18,190.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00239900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00090588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

