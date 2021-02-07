Black Hills (BKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74.

Get Black Hills alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.